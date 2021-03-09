Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 131,841 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,228,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,841 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $46,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 76,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.81.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.83%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.