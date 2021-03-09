HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,853 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,853 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Lyft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,268,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Lyft by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,229,613 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $551,711,000 after purchasing an additional 191,951 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,916,408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $135,447,000 after buying an additional 983,228 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,841,806 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $188,748,000 after buying an additional 106,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lyft from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist boosted their price objective on Lyft from $44.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,786,309 shares of company stock valued at $98,455,134. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.