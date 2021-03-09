EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.38. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.19.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. Research analysts predict that EuroDry will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EuroDry stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EuroDry as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of seven drybulk vessels, including four Panamax drybulk carriers, one Ultramax drybulk carrier, and two Kamsarmax carriers with a cargo capacity of 528,931 deadweight tons.

