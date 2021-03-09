$247.18 Million in Sales Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce sales of $247.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $240.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $252.86 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $216.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $105.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 449.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 60.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

