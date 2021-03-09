Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Sells 69 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group comprises approximately 1.2% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $36,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,133.28, for a total value of $1,699,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,713,789.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,171.23 on Monday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $629.21 and a 1-year high of $1,267.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,109.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $966.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

