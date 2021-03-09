Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. Has $88.59 Million Stock Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,961 shares during the quarter. Quidel accounts for approximately 2.9% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Quidel worth $88,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Quidel by 588.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,020,000 after acquiring an additional 370,231 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Quidel by 2,433.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after buying an additional 256,932 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Quidel by 209.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 266,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,463,000 after acquiring an additional 180,433 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,117,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,634,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $149.59 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.84.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.