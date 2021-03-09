Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Trims Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 365,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $17,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FANG shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

FANG opened at $87.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $88.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.93.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

