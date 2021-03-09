Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $25.22 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.42.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.