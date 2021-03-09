Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.21. Synchronoss Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $263,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

