Zacks: Analysts Expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.77) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). Xencor posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XNCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last three months. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Xencor by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 37,612 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Xencor by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 88,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 64,221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Xencor by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 51,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Xencor in the third quarter worth $284,000.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.80. Xencor has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.