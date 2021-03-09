$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will announce $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Mplx also posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2,408.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mplx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPLX opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

