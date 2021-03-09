Analysts Anticipate Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.07 billion. Mplx posted sales of $992.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 107.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.41 billion to $9.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Mplx by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Mplx by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,944 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $25.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.61. Mplx has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.53%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

