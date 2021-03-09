Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,946,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,645,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter worth $70,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.28.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

