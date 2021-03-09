First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $85,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays raised Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

ORCL stock opened at $69.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.23. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $71.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

