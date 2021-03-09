MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $51.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

MET opened at $59.71 on Friday. MetLife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

