Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €77.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on 1COV. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Independent Research set a €61.00 ($71.76) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €60.00 ($70.59).

Covestro stock opened at €61.02 ($71.79) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion and a PE ratio of 24.70. Covestro has a 12 month low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 12 month high of €62.62 ($73.67). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €58.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €48.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.19.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

