Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.60 Million

Brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report $163.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $161.80 million to $165.40 million. Standex International posted sales of $155.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $638.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $640.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $664.58 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $665.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

SXI stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 74.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.75. Standex International has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $106.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

In related news, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standex International during the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

