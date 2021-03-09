Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLIT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.53.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $766.34 million, a PE ratio of -20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.81. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts expect that Harmonic will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $474,374.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 288,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 383,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 21,517 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Harmonic by 290.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.