Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential (LON:PRU) has been assigned a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PRU. Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,469.50 ($19.20).

PRU opened at GBX 1,526.50 ($19.94) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,537 ($20.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.14. The firm has a market cap of £39.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

