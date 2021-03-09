Wedbush Raises Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target hoisted by Wedbush from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.64.

MU opened at $85.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $95.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

