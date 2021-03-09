Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $12.80 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Konstantin Poukalov bought 27,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $305,826.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,902,453 shares of company stock valued at $30,305,826.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

