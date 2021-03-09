Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LABP. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:LABP opened at $12.80 on Monday. Landos Biopharma has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $16.99.
About Landos Biopharma
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
