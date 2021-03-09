The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $315.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CRM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of salesforce.com from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.62.

NYSE CRM opened at $207.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.62. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

