InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) Insider Peter Hodge Acquires 268,374 Shares

InvestSMART Group Limited (ASX:INV) insider Peter Hodge acquired 268,374 shares of InvestSMART Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,134.72 ($30,096.23).

Peter Hodge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Peter Hodge acquired 2,403,334 shares of InvestSMART Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,283.39 ($145,916.71).

On Tuesday, December 15th, Peter Hodge acquired 800,000 shares of InvestSMART Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,000.00 ($48,571.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.81.

InvestSMART Group Limited provides financial services and products under general advice to retail investors in Australia. It primarily offers wealth and funds management, and personal insurance services. The company was formerly known as Australasian Wealth Investments Limited and changed its name to InvestSMART Group Limited in May 2016.

