FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FS Development (NASDAQ:GMTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GMTX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FS Development in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FS Development in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get FS Development alerts:

NASDAQ GMTX opened at $13.45 on Monday. FS Development has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $16.64.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a precision medicine company, focuses on the development of new therapies for patients suffering from dry AMD and linked diseases. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.