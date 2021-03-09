Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $363.35.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $383.62 on Monday. Illumina has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $439.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.05.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.51, for a total value of $1,111,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,937.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,393,995.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock worth $8,525,386. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

