Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) Short Interest Update

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYBE) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 28th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HYBE stock opened at $0.00 on Monday. Hybrid Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Hybrid Energy Company Profile

Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires and operates fuel production and other energy companies. It acquires companies with traditional and proven fuel production, photovoltaic (PV) and solar thermal technologies. Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Comprehensive Healthcare Solutions, Inc and changed its name to Hybrid Energy Holdings, Inc in September 2009.

