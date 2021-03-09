Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Grows By 36.3%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the January 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Isuzu Motors stock opened at $10.62 on Monday. Isuzu Motors has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Isuzu Motors had a return on equity of 52.93% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

