Enerflex Ltd. (EFX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of EFX opened at C$9.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The stock has a market cap of C$849.26 million and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.41. Enerflex has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EFX shares. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

