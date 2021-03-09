Short Interest in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Rises By 37.1%

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 19,410,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the January 28th total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after purchasing an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Global Strategic Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 11.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $34.57 on Monday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.628 dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.23%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.