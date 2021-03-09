OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Price Target Raised to $7.00

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) had its price objective raised by Alliance Global Partners from $5.65 to $7.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OpGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of OpGen stock opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. OpGen has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of OpGen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

