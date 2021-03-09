DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.47) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.90 ($21.06) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.99 ($18.81).

Shares of ETR:PSM opened at €17.12 ($20.14) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €18.03 ($21.21). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.83.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

