Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €18.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aixtron has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.50 ($20.59).

Aixtron stock opened at €17.03 ($20.03) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.85. Aixtron has a 52 week low of €6.01 ($7.07) and a 52 week high of €20.35 ($23.94).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Germany, the United States, Korea, China, and Taiwan. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

