Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.17 ($44.90).

Shares of RNO opened at €40.08 ($47.15) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €30.54.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

