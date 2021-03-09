Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVZMY shares. Danske upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NVZMY opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novozymes A/S has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $66.75.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $552.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Novozymes A/S will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.8492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Novozymes A/S’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

Novozymes A/S Company Profile

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, cellulosic hydrolysis, and process enhancement solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

