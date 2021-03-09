Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

PSEC stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.65. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $8.03. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prospect Capital (PSEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.