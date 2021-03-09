Brokers Issue Forecasts for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLPT)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ClearPoint Neuro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 309.91% and a negative net margin of 55.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CLPT opened at $17.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a market cap of $342.39 million, a PE ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

