Autolus Therapeutics plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.33.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.06). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of AUTL stock opened at $6.16 on Monday. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

