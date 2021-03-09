Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

