Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,259,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.