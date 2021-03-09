Aviva PLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assurant stock opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $143.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.73.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

