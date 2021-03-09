Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their target price on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

GDS stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.35.

GDS Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.