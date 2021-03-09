Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Tapestry posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Tapestry by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $43.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.08. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.