Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Raised by William Blair

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $4.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 364,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 39.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

