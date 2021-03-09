B. Riley Comments on Saul Centers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Saul Centers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $42.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $993.11 million, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Saul Centers has a 1 year low of $23.49 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,382,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,784,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

