Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.64.

Several brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson bought 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,974,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,789,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

ATO opened at $91.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $111.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.