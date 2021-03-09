Brokers Offer Predictions for TransAlta Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. CSFB boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.63.

Shares of TSE:TA opened at C$10.70 on Monday. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of C$5.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of C$2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 102,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.03, for a total transaction of C$923,750.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,509.46. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$329,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$473,784.09. Insiders have sold a total of 202,698 shares of company stock worth $1,836,986 over the last ninety days.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

