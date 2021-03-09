Short Interest in MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Decreases By 20.0%

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the January 28th total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 72.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 131,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 54,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Shares of CXE opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.