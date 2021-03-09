KBC Group NV Buys 2,179 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Artesian Resources were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 314.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $38,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at $864,742.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $198,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,101 shares in the company, valued at $850,888.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $368.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.02. Artesian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $41.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.2571 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARTNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.