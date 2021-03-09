Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Owl Rock Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Members Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter worth $27,712,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 557.7% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 2,102,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,354,000 after buying an additional 1,782,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2,294.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,717,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after buying an additional 1,645,619 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 230.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,141,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after buying an additional 1,493,376 shares during the period. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,738,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,668,000 after buying an additional 1,183,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The business had revenue of $221.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.52%.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

