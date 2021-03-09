Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.00.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) stock opened at C$27.51 on Tuesday. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hydro One Limited (H.TO) Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

