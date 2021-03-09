Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) (TSE:H) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$30.00.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down previously from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Hydro One Limited (H.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of Hydro One Limited (H.TO) stock opened at C$27.51 on Tuesday. Hydro One Limited has a 52-week low of C$20.25 and a 52-week high of C$30.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

