Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DY. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $93.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at $23,761,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

